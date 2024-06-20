Post Oak Grill - Uptown
Take out
GREAT SALADS
- Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared rare and served with Asian vegetables and balsamic sesame vinaigrette over mixed greens.$22.95
- Classic Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing,shaved Grana Parmesan and house-made croutons$13.95
- Classic Caesar Salad (CHICKEN)
Crispy romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing,shaved Grana Parmesan and house-made croutons with grilled chicken.$18.95
- Combination Salad
Generous scoops of albacore tuna salad, chicken pecan salad and fresh fruit salad.$18.95
- Ethel's Salmon Salad
Grilled and served over mixed greens with orzo pasta, sliced tomatoes and one half of a boiled egg, with house-made Dijon vinaigrette$21.95
- Gulf Coast Crab Cake Salad
Served with mixed greens, house-made Dijon vinaigrette and smoked chipotle remoulade sauce.$22.95
- Nantucket Salad$15.95
- Nantucket Salad (CHICKEN)
Nantucket Baby Spinach tossed in a House-Made Blueberry Vinaigrette with Pecans, Blue Cheese (add your choice of protein for an upcharge)$19.95
- Nantucket Salad (SEAFOOD)$23.75
- Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken strips over mixed greens with bacon, tomato, Monterey jack cheese and tortilla strips, with house-made honey mustard dressing.$18.95
- Seafood Salad
Red snapper, crabmeat and shrimp tossed with pasta, served with pico de gallo and avocado.$23.95
- Shrimp, Crab & Avocado Salad
In a light lemon dressing, served over lettuce.$23.95
- Southwest Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken over mixed greens with a house-made cilantro vinaigrette, cucumbers and avocados; served with crispy taquitos, roasted corn and black bean salsa$19.95
- Steak Salad
Grilled flank steak thinly sliced and served with mushrooms, blue cheese, fresh berries, pecans and house-made lime-mustard vinaigrette.$19.95
- Warm Grilled Chicken Salad
Tender marinated chicken breast over mixed greens with slices of apple and tomato, blue cheese and half of a boiled egg, served with house dressing.$18.95
SANDWICHES ON ARTISAN BREAD
- Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served on an artisan croissant with lettuce and sliced tomatoes.$14.95
- Assorted Sandwiches / Buffet Style Service
$15.95 per person for a variety of classic favorites prepared and served on artisan bread. Served with seasonal fruit, a relish tray, chips and cookies; Priced per person.$15.95
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
With roasted pecans, grapes, lettuce & tomato on an artisan croissant$14.95
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crab cake with avocado, caramelized onions and remoulade sauce on an artisan hoagie roll$19.95
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Sliced and served with avocado, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on an artisan sesame seed bun$15.95
- Ground Beef Tenderloin Burger
Grilled to order, with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sweet onions on an artisan sesame seed bun$16.95
- Ham & Swiss Cheese Sandwich
With lettuce and sliced tomatoes on an artisan hoagie roll.$14.95
- Meatball Sandwich
Italian meatballs in a house-made marinara sauce, with melted provolone cheese on an artisan hoagie roll$14.95
- Portobello Veggie Sandwich
Sliced portobello mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, tomato, eggplant, red bell pepper, baby arugula and Swiss cheese on artisan focaccia bread$13.95
- Post Oak Club Sandwich
Grilled and sliced chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, honey ham, Swiss and cheddar cheese layered between three slices of toasted artisan bread$15.95
- Steak Sandwich
Sliced steak with onions, avocado, tomatoes, queso fresco, and horseradish sauce on artisan bread$16.95
- Turkey & Havarti Sandwich
On an artisan croissant with cranberry mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes$14.95
APPETIZERS
ENTREES - PASTAS
- Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp
With diced Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil with marinated, and grilled shirmp$22.95
- Chicken Pasta Piccata
Chicken breast with asparagus, tomatoes and mushrooms in a white wine-lemon caper sauce, served over linguine$19.95
- Four Cheese Ravioli with Chicken
With wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, Bianco sauce; topped with blackened chicken$19.95
- Southwest Penne Pasta with Chicken
Tossed with tomatoes, roasted corn and black beans, topped with blackened chicken, sliced avocado, sour cream and pico de gallo$20.95
- Angel Hair Pasta with Chicken
With diced Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil with marinated, grilled and sliced chicken breast$17.95
- Angel Hair Pasta
With diced Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil.$14.95
ENTREES - SEAFOOD
- Sashimi-Grade Tuna
Seared rare and served with Wasabi Ginger Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Jasmine Rice and Mixed Vegetables.$22.95
- Crispy Shrimp
With French Fries, Vegetables, Cocktail Sauce and Remoulade.$19.95
- Grilled Salmon with Sundried tomato and Wild Mushroom sauce
And vegetables, topped with a sundried tomato and wild mushroom sauce.$22.95
- Sautéed Flounder
With a Tomato-Caper-Chardonnay Sauce, served with Basmati Rice and seasonal Vegetables$19.95
ENTREES - PREMIUM CENTER CUTS
- Grilled Deboned Ribeye
With Mashed Potatoes and jumbo Tempura Onion Rings$50.95
- Hoisin Glazed Baby Lamb Lollipops
With a Fig Merlot Sauce over whipped New Red Potatoes and grilled Asparagus.$33.95
- Roasted Pork Tenderloin Medallions
Stuffed with Poblano Pepper, Gorgonzola and grilled Red Bell Pepper served with whipped Potatoes, and garnished with a with a roasted Poblano and Port Wine Reduction Sauce.$24.95
- Three Peppercorn-Crusted 28-Day Aged Filet Mignon
In Au Jus Truffle Olive Oil, with Duo Au Gratin Potatoes and al dente sautéed Spinach$46.95
- Braised Prime Double-Cut Pork Chop
With Whipped Potatoes and Pear Compote$27.95
SIDE SALADS - ADDITIONAL MENU ITEMS
- Caesar - Side Salad
Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing$5.50
- Fresh Fruit - Side Salad$5.50
- Greek - Side Salad
iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, feta cheese with house-made herb vinaigrette$5.95
- House - Side Salad$5.50
- Spinach - Side Salad
Caramelized Pecans, Blueberries and Blue Cheese with House-Made Blueberry Vinaigrette$5.95
MINI DESSERTS - ADDITIONAL MENU ITEMS
- Assorted Cookies - Mini Desserts
Three signature cookies$4.95
- Brownie - Mini Dessert$4.95
- Carrot Cake - Mini Dessert$4.95
- Cheesecake - Mini Dessert$4.95
- Key Lime Pie - Mini Dessert$4.95
- Key Lime Tarts - Mini Desserts
2 bite-sized miniature tarts (minimum order of 10)$4.95
- Lemon Bar - Mini Dessert$4.95
- Peach Cobbler - Mini Dessert
1 serving (minimum order of 10)$4.95
- Pecan Pie Tart - Mini Dessert
2 bite-sized miniature tarts (minimum order of 10)$4.95
- Tri-Color Chocolate Mousse - Mini Dessert$4.95
- Assorted Tarts - Mini Desserts
Three signature cookies$4.95
BEVERAGES - ADDITIONAL MENU ITEMS
- Bottled Water, Single - Beverages$1.50
- Canned Soft Drink, Single - Beverage
12 oz. canned beverage$2.00
- Iced Tea, 1 Gallon - Beverages
1 gallon, served with 10 cups, ice, sweetener and lemons upon request$14.95
- Iced Tea, Single - Beverages$2.00
- Lemonade, 1 Gallon - Beverages
1 gallon, served with 10 cups, ice, sweetener and lemons upon request$14.95
- Lemonade, Single - Beverages$2.00
NEW AMERICAN CUISINE - BUFFET STYLE SERVICE
- 100% Lean Meatloaf - New American Buffet
Stuffed with nuts, roasted peppers, spinach and provolone cheese, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Chicken Fried Chicken - New American Buffet
With mushroom gravy, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Chicken Fried Steak - New American Buffet
With mushroom gravy, roasted potatoes, sautéed corn and sweet potato casserole. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken - New American Buffet
With penne pasta sugo rosa and mixed vegetables Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Marinated Grilled Chicken - New American Buffet
topped with fresh tomatoes and basil, served with penne pasta in a Bianco sauce. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Pork Chops - New American Buffet
topped with a cognac apple sauce, served with sweet potato casserole and mixed vegetables Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Roasted Half Chicken - New American Buffet
With mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables, finished with a red wine sauce. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Roasted Sliced Brisket - New American Buffet
With a wild mushroom sauce, served with vegetables and roasted potatoes. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Romano Crusted Chicken - New American Buffet
Over whipped Idaho potatoes, topped with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes and capers in a white wine sauce. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Sautéed Flounder Fillet - New American Buffet
With a sundried tomato and artichoke sauce, served with Basmati rice and mixed vegetables. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Smothered Steak - New American Buffet
An 8 oz. chopped sirloin with sautéed mushrooms, grilled red onions and seasoned brown gravy, served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes or rosemary roasted potatoes Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
ITALIAN - BUFFET STYLE SERVICE
- Flounder Fillet Florentine - Italian Buffet
Flounder Fillet Florentine topped with a caper, mushroom and green onion sauce, served with vegetables over Basmati rice. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Bow Tie Pasta alla Vodka Sauce - Italian Buffet
With grilled chicken, tomatoes, basil and mushrooms. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Chicken Lasagna - Italian Buffet
Chicken Lasagna with marinara sauce, served with vegetables. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Spaghetti & Meatballs - Italian Buffet
Chef Polo's house-made pasta and meatballs with roasted tomato and meat sauce. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Chicken Cacciatore - Italian Buffet
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, fresh basil, tomato sauce and melted provolone cheese, served with penne pasta, roasted garlic oil and mixed vegetables. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Chicken Marsala - Italian Buffet
Chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Classic Lasagna - Italian Buffet
With 100% lean beef and marinara sauce, served with vegetables. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
- Chicken Parmigiana - Italian Buffet
Chicken Parmigiana with fettuccine Alfredo. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$16.95
MEXICAN - BUFFET STYLE SERVICE
- Beef Fajitas - Mexican Buffet
Beef marinated in olive oil, fresh garlic and herbs, beer, pineapple juice and seasoned with sea salt Includes homemade flour tortillas, chips, rice, chipotle-refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh roasted tomato salsa. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$18.95
- Combination Chicken & Beef Fajitas - Mexican Buffet
Combination chicken and beef fajitas includes homemade flour tortillas, chips, rice, chipotle-refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh roasted tomato salsa. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$17.95
- Mushroom and Vegetable Quesadillas - Mexican Buffet
Includes homemade flour tortillas, chips, rice, chipotle-refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh roasted tomato salsa. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$14.95
- Spinach Enchiladas - Mexican Buffet
Two enchiladas topped with roasted tomatillo sauce and melted provolone cheese. Includes homemade flour tortillas, chips, rice, chipotle-refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh roasted tomato salsa. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$16.95
- Enchiladas Suizas - Mexican Buffet
Two chicken enchiladas with roasted tomatillo sauce and Swiss cheese, topped with sour cream. Includes homemade flour tortillas, chips, rice, chipotle-refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh roasted tomato salsa. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$16.95
- Chicken Enchiladas - Mexican Buffet
Two enchiladas topped with roasted tomato sauce and yellow cheddar cheese. Includes homemade flour tortillas, chips, rice, chipotle-refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh roasted tomato salsa. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$16.95
- Chicken Fajitas - Mexican Buffet
Chicken Breast marinated in olive oil, fresh herbs, pineapple juice and seasoned with celery salt. Includes homemade flour tortillas, chips, rice, chipotle-refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh roasted tomato salsa. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$16.95
- Roasted Poblano & Chicken Quesadillas - Mexican Buffet
Includes homemade flour tortillas, chips, rice, chipotle-refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh roasted tomato salsa. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$14.95
- Beef Quesadillas - Mexican Buffet
Includes homemade flour tortillas, chips, rice, chipotle-refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh roasted tomato salsa. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$15.95
- Guacamole - Side Dish - Mexican Buffet
- Chile con Queso - Side Dish - Mexican Buffet
BARBEQUE - BUFFET STYLE SERVICE
- Slow Smoked Beef Brisket
Side dishes include choice of potato salad or mashed potatoes; BBQ sauce; Ranchero beans; pickles, onions and jalapeños. Served with dinner rolls and butter. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$18.95
- Grilled Chicken - Barbeque Buffet
Side dishes include choice of potato salad or mashed potatoes; BBQ sauce; Ranchero beans; pickles, onions and jalapeños. Served with dinner rolls and butter. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$17.95
- Roasted Half-Chicken - Barbeque Buffet
Side dishes include choice of potato salad or mashed potatoes; BBQ sauce; Ranchero beans; pickles, onions and jalapeños. Served with dinner rolls and butter. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$17.95
FRESH & HEALTHY LOW-CARB MENU - BUFFET STYLE SERVICE
- Enchiladas - Fresh & Healthy
Whole wheat tortillas stuffed with spinach and low-fat cheddar cheese, served with grilled vegetables. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$17.95
- Grilled Chicken - Fresh & Healthy
Marinated, grilled and sliced chicken breast served with grilled vegetables and rice. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$17.95
- Grilled Vegetables - Fresh & Healthy
Served with steamed rice. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$17.95
- Mary Lou’s Chicken - Fresh & Healthy
Served with steamed rice and vegetables. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$17.95
- Sautéed Tilapia - Fresh & Healthy
Served with steamed rice and vegetables. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$17.95
CAJUN - BUFFET STYLE SERVICE
- Blackened Tilapia - Cajun Buffet
Blackened Tilapia with Creole shrimp sauce, served with Cajun seasoned mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables. Served with bread and butter. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people.$17.95
- Grilled Flounder - Cajun Buffet
Cajun seasoned fillet served with fresh vegetables and rice. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$18.95
- Blackened Chicken - Cajun Buffet
Served with dirty rice and vegetables. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$17.95
- Crawfish Étouffée - Cajun Buffet
Over steamed white rice. Order is priced per person and requires a minimum quantity of the SAME ITEM for 10+ people. Served with bread and butter.$18.95
Hors D'oeuvres
HOURS D'OEUVRES
- Asparagus Tips
with Manchego Cheese & Wrapped in Prosciutto$2.95
- Beef Empanadas
stuffed with Manchego Cheese and Smoked Jalapeno Avocado D$2.95
- Biscuit$0.75
- Braised Short Rib Quesadillas
with White Cheddar Cheese & Tomatillo Sauce$3.50
- Caprese Skewer
Mozzarella Tomatoes$4.25
- Chicken or Beef Quesadillas
with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Provolone Cheese$2.95
- Coconut Shrimp
with Mango Chutney Sauce$3.25
- Crispy Chicken Dumplings or Steamed Vegetable Dumplings
with Ginger Wasabi Sauce$3.25
- Fried Mini Ravioli
with Spicy Roasted Tomato Sauce$2.75
- Goat Cheese Crostini Bruschetta
with Kalamata Olive Relish$2.95
- Goat Cheese Tamales
topped with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat$4.25
- Golden Mini Crab Cakes
with Smoked Chipotle Remoulade Sauce$4.75
- Grilled Sea Scallop Skewer
with Grilled Onions and Green Peppers$4.25
- Guacamole Tostada
topped with fresh Texas Crawfish$3.75
- Hoisin-Glazed Baby Lamb Lollipops$5.75
- Jalapeño Chicken
with Mango, Jalapeno, Cilantro and Manchego$3.75
- Romano-Crusted Chicken
with Blue Sage Cream$2.95
- Shrimp Cocktail
with Spicy Cocktail Sauce$3.75
- Shrimp Empanadas
stuffed with Manchego Cheese and Smoked Jalapeno Avocado D$2.95
- Smoked Salmon Roulade
stuffed with Capers, Cream Cheese & Dill Spread$2.95
- Smoked Trout
on Pumpernickel Brioche$3.75
- Tuna Tostada
topped with Papaya Mango Relish and Guacamole$3.95
- Wild Mushroom Canapés
with Basil Pesto Sauce$2.75
SPECIALTY TRAYS
- Chilled Fresh Baby Vegetables
with Roasted Garlic Parmesan Dip$4.95
- Assorted Fresh Fruit
Seasonal, Local and Imported with Dipping Sauce$5.95
- Assorted Domestic & Imported Cheeses
served with Crackers & Grapes$6.95
- Baked Brie
with Mango Chutney, Toasted Points, Seasonal Fruit$6.95
- Shrimp Spring Rolls with Asian Sauce
Vietnamese Style with Rice Noodles$3.95
- Norwegian Smoked Salmon Filet
Served with Cream Cheese, Capers, Egg Yolk & Red Onion
- Beef Wellington Bite
with Polo's Signature Dijon Mustard Dip$5.95
- Whole Roasted Sliced Beef Tenderloin
with Silver Rolls on the Side & Horseradish Sauce
- Assorted Mini Dessert Tray
Pecan, Key Lime Tarts & Other House Signature Mini Desserts$5.95
- Assorted Dessert Tray
House Signature Desserts - Regular size$9.95
- Vegetable Spring Rolls
with Ginger Soy Sauce$2.95
- Red New Potatoes
Stuffed with Crème Fraise Topped with Caviar$2.50
- Jumbo Asparagus
with Dijon Mustard Dipping Sauce$3.99
- Whole Roasted Alaskan Salmon
on Couscous with a Caper Dill Sauce
Desserts
Beverages
NA Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Canadian Dry Bib$3.75
- Capuccino$5.95
- Coffee$3.75
- Coke$3.75
- Dbl Espresso$6.00
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Dr. Pepper$3.75
- Espresso$4.50
- Hot Tea$4.50
- Ice Tea$3.75
- Juice$4.75
- Lemonade$4.75
- Minute Maid$3.75
- Panna LRG$5.95
- Panna MED$3.95
- Pellegrino LRG$6.50
- Pellegrino MED$4.50
- R.O.T. Blackberry Sage$3.75
- R.O.T. Ginger Peach$3.75
- R.O.T. Ginger Peach Decaf$3.75
- R.O.T. Mango Ceylon$3.75
- R.O.T. Pomegranate$3.75
- R.O.T. Raspberry Quince$3.75
- Red Bull 8.3 oz$5.25
- Sprite$3.75